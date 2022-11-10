U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - GCV.P

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Golden Star Capital Ventures Inc

TSX-Venture Symbol: GCV.P

Reason: Pending closing

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM 11/10/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/10/c9448.html

