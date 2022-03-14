U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,171.17
    -33.14 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,927.28
    -16.91 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,599.17
    -244.64 (-1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.35
    -43.32 (-2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.37
    -7.96 (-7.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.40
    -30.60 (-1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.97 (-3.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1370
    +0.1330 (+6.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3018
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0800
    +0.8000 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,731.12
    -285.52 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.37
    +5.19 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - GCX

·1 min read
In this article:
  • GCXXF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Granite Creek Copper Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GCX

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 2:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/14/c7744.html

