U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,109.01
    -90.11 (-2.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,691.02
    -600.76 (-1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,301.16
    -338.10 (-2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,920.63
    -44.01 (-2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.90
    -23.50 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    -0.25 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0240
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0059 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0900
    +0.6200 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,798.47
    -781.88 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.56
    -21.64 (-4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - GDNP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GDNPF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Good Natured Products Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GDNP

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 11:21 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/26/c0231.html

Recommended Stories