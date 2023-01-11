U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.02
    +13.77 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,742.91
    +38.81 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,806.55
    +63.92 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.99
    +10.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.51
    +1.39 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0762
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5780
    -0.0430 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4960
    +0.3040 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,348.90
    +25.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.46
    -2.26 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,742.14
    +47.65 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - GHG

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Global Hemp Group Inc.

CSE Symbol: GHG

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 10:32

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/11/c5422.html

Recommended Stories