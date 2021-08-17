U.S. markets closed

IIROC Trading Halt - GIG.P

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: XAU Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GIG.P

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:52 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/17/c1958.html

