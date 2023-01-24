U.S. markets closed

IIROC Trading Halt - GLO

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Global Atomic Corporation

TSX Symbol: GLO

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c7823.html

