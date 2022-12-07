U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

IIROC Trading Halt - GOG

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Golden Tag Resources Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GOG

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:22 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c9387.html

