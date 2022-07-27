IIROC Trading Halt - GREN

U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • GREN-WT.CN
  • GREN.CN

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Madison Metals Inc.

CSE Symbol: GREN

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:28 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

