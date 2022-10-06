U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,784.50
    -9.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,233.00
    -77.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,605.75
    -18.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.60
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.69
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.50
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    +0.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9861
    -0.0023 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    -0.0080 (-0.21%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -0.12 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1254
    -0.0068 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7880
    +0.1780 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,201.26
    +164.83 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.28
    +0.87 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,992.65
    -59.97 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - GSW

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: GETSWIFT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

NEO Exchange Symbol : GSW

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Cease Trade Order

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/06/c7463.html

Recommended Stories