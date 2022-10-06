IIROC Trading Halt - GSW

MarketWatch

Rates on high-yield savings accounts are the highest they’ve been in years —see the best savings account rates you may get now here — and that’s bringing a key question back into focus: How much should I be saving? For Shark Tank star and investment mogul Kevin O’Leary the answer is this: 3 months worth of salary in case of emergency. For her part, Suze Orman recommends 12 months of expenses (not salary) in an emergency fund right now — a number she increased from eight months of expenses as a result of the pandemic.