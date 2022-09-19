U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,870.79
    -2.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,795.09
    -27.33 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,455.07
    +6.67 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.85
    +3.67 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.63
    +0.52 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.50
    -4.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4850
    +0.0370 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1415
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3560
    +0.4500 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,010.05
    -687.98 (-3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.43
    +6.60 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - HAVN

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

CSE Symbol: HAVN

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:45 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/19/c3709.html

Recommended Stories