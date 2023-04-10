IIROC Trading Halt - HC
TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: HYPERCHARGE NETWORKS CORP.
NEO Exchange Symbol : HC
All Issues: No
Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker
Halt Time (ET): 1:03:16 PM
