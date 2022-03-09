IIROC Trading Halt - HOU
- HZOZF
TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF
TSX Symbol: HOU
All Issues: No
Reason:Single-Stock Circuit Breaker
Halt Time (ET): 12:36:01 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c0815.html