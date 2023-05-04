U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - HTC

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: HTC Purenergy Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: HTC

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Cease Trade Order

Halt Time (ET): 7:52 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/04/c3146.html