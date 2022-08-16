U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - HWG

·1 min read
  • HWAUF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Headwater Gold Inc.

CSE Symbol: HWG

All Issues: Yes

Reason:  At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

