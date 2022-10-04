IIROC Trading Halt - HZM

MarketWatch

Only about one in four retirees has not experienced any kind of shock event in retirement, according to a study from the Society of Actuaries. “With retired clients, one of the bigger items that we talk about is how many months of distributions we want to set aside for extra money for unforeseen, or irregular expenses,” said Peter T. Palion, certified financial planner and president of Master Plan Advisory in East Norwich, New York. This is one of the most unforeseen expenditures in retirement, and includes the medical needs of a spouse, parent, child or grandchild, says Spencer Betts, a certified financial planner, chief compliance officer and financial consultant at Bickling Financial in Lexington, Massachusetts.