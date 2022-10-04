U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - HZM

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Horizonte Minerals Plc.

TSX Symbol: HZM

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 11:40 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions




View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c7524.html

