IIROC Trading Halt - IBC.H

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: International Bethlehem Mining Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: IBC.H

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 2:06 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

