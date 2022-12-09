U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - ICPH

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: ICPEI Holdings Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ICPH

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:46 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

