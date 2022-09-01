U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,966.85
    +11.85 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,656.42
    +145.99 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,785.13
    -31.08 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.82
    -21.30 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.37
    -3.18 (-3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.80
    -17.40 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    17.66
    -0.23 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9950
    -0.0104 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    +0.1320 (+4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1542
    -0.0075 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1790
    +1.1360 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,095.93
    -116.42 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.48
    +2.82 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.50
    -135.65 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - JPWR.UN

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Jade Power Trust

TSX-Venture Symbol: JPWR.UN

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 4:38 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c5280.html

Recommended Stories