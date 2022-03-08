U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.77
    +5.37 (+4.50%)
     

  • Gold

    2,058.30
    +62.40 (+3.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.89
    +1.17 (+4.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0051 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6140
    +0.3050 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,536.05
    +457.83 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.59
    +2.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - KDK

·1 min read
  • KDKCF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Kodiak Copper Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: KDK

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 4:27 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/08/c0886.html

