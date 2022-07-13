U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - KUB

·1 min read
In this article:
  • TPNEF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Cub Energy Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: KUB

Further to TSXV Notice Dated: 2022-07-11

Reason: Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

Halt Date & Time (ET): 2022-07-12 @ 8:10 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c8993.html

