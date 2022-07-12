U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.51
    -3.92 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,230.72
    +56.88 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,362.24
    -10.36 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.09
    +7.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.04
    -8.05 (-7.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.80
    -7.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.22 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0060
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9690
    -0.0220 (-0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1904
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7820
    -0.6380 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,833.07
    -731.01 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.10
    -3.27 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - KUB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TPNEF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Cub Energy Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: KUB

All Issues: Yes

Reason:  At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:25 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/12/c5449.html

Recommended Stories