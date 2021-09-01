U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - KUU

·1 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Kuuhubb Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: KUU

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:12

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/01/c3195.html

