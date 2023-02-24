U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,967.50
    -51.25 (-1.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,814.00
    -368.00 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,999.75
    -207.75 (-1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.00
    -26.90 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.71
    +0.32 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    -0.28 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9320
    +0.0530 (+1.37%)
     

  • Vix

    22.31
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1940
    -0.0078 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1470
    +1.4960 (+1.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,740.56
    -382.00 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.20
    -15.94 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,902.29
    -5.43 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     
UPDATES:

Why the hot PCE Index is a big deal for investors

IIROC Trading Halt - KWG

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: KWG Resources Inc.

CSE Symbol: KWG

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:43 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/24/c2766.html

Recommended Stories