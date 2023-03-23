U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,927.59
    -9.38 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,918.36
    -111.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,703.09
    +33.13 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.09
    -12.27 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.47
    -1.43 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.50
    +54.90 (+2.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.54 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0853
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4250
    -0.0750 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5370
    -0.8470 (-0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,019.48
    -434.59 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.78
    +16.32 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     
LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

IIROC Trading Halt - LBC

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Libero Copper & Gold Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: LBC

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 2:17 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c5811.html

Recommended Stories