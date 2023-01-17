U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.97
    -8.12 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,910.85
    -391.76 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,095.11
    +15.96 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.29
    -2.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.02
    +1.16 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.50
    -10.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    +0.0086 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2280
    -0.2130 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,323.29
    +76.88 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.53
    +3.68 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - LBS

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Life & Banc Split Corp.

TSX Symbol: LBS

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:18 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c4178.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Got Another Healthy Dose of Good News

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) lost more than 50% of their value last year. The company faced two severe headwinds: surging interest rates and concerns about some of its tenants' ability to pay rent. Meanwhile, the company has gotten good news on some of its ailing tenants.

  • Why Roblox Stock Suddenly Jumped This Morning

    On Tuesday, video game platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) published its key performance metrics for the month of December, and the numbers looked surprisingly good. Roblox is unusual in that it releases key metrics every month, in contrast to the more common corporate practice of releasing data once per quarter. To emphasize these results, Roblox had 61.5 million DAUs in December, up 8% just since November.

  • Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler, and Fortinet Stocks All Popped Today

    After a brief pause for the holiday weekend, shares of cybersecurity stocks are moving higher Tuesday morning, with Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) tacking on 2% through 11 a.m. ET, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rising 2.6%, and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) leading the sector higher with a 2.9% gain. As Slate Magazine reports this morning, the Biden Administration "is getting much more aggressive" in the field of cybersecurity -- potentially yielding financial benefits for cybersecurity companies including CrowdStrike, Zscaler, and Fortinet. Describing the new, not-yet-public 35-page National Cybersecurity Strategy (NCS) document that President Biden will soon sign, Slate says that on the one hand, the policy "authorizes U.S. defense, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies to go on the offensive, hacking into the computer networks of criminals and foreign governments."

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • 2 Down-on-Their-Luck Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The bear market knocked down growth stocks by the dozens last year -- even if these companies didn't report bad news. So, if a particular growth company actually did report disappointing news, losses were much greater.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Markets WrapMicrosoft to Add Chat

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Tesla stock rises following new analyst forecasts on price cuts

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Tesla shares as Goldman Shares analysts re-evaluate the impact of the EV maker's latest round of price cuts.

  • Most Space Stocks Crashed in 2022. These 3 Could Fly in 2023.

    There's not a lot of "value" in space stocks. But growth? These stocks have that in abundance.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Opportunity Equity” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly net increase of 1.85% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. […]

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • United Airlines Earnings On Tap; Carrier Makes Huge Boeing Dreamliner Purchase

    United Airlines offers an early entry ahead of earnings. It recently announced a large order for Boeing aircraft.

  • Why Devon Energy's Recent Pain Could Become This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock's Gain

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has become one of the more popular stocks in the oil patch over the past year. Thanks to its innovative fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, giving it a roughly 8% annualized yield on the recent stock price. Devon's pain could become Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) gain.

  • Key Differences Between Rich and Wealthy People

    Being rich and being wealthy are often seen as being the same thing. After all, people who are rich or wealthy tend to have more assets and greater financial freedom than the typical person. In reality, there are some major … Continue reading → The post Key Differences Between Rich and Wealthy People appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should You Think About Buying Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Now?

    While Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a...

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Is Most-Watched Stock UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching UnitedHealth (UNH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.