IIROC Trading Halt - LDB.P

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: LDB CAPITAL CORP

TSX-Venture Symbol: LDB.P

Reason: Pending Closing

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c0258.html

