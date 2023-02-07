U.S. markets close in 1 hour

IIROC Trading Halt - LEXI

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Lithium Energi Exploration Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LEXI

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Listing Exchange

Halt Time (ET): 1:33 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c6401.html

