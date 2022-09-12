U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,104.65
    +37.29 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,349.47
    +197.76 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,240.36
    +128.05 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.99
    +16.14 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.68
    +0.89 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.70
    +8.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    19.79
    +1.02 (+5.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0119
    +0.0073 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3600
    +0.0390 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1680
    +0.0093 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7170
    +0.1530 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,380.25
    +773.29 (+3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.92
    +10.77 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - LM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LMDCF

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Lingo Media Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: LM

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 2:45 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/12/c1211.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple.

  • Gilead's stock jumps 5% after setting patent case related to HIV therapies

    Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. were up 5.2% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said in a securities filing that it settled a patent case that extends the exclusivity of its HIV franchise. The drug cited in the case is tenofovir alafenamide, which is included in the formulation of several Gilead therapies, including Biktarvy and Truvada. Gilead said it agreed to a non-exclusive license with several generic drug manufacturers - Cipla Ltd. , Lupin Ltd. , Apotex Inc., Macleods Pharmace

  • Clovis Oncology's Flagship Ovarian Cancer Drug Improves Progression-Free Survival As First-Line Maintenance

    Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced results from a subgroup analysis from the Phase 3 ATHENA trial evaluating Rubraca versus placebo in advanced ovarian cancer. The data showed that Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus placebo across disease risk subgroups, including surgical outcome, response to first-line chemotherapy, and additional analyses in other subgroups. Patients who received Rubraca as maintenance therapy showed benefit

  • Cannabis Company Tilray Just Made a Major Blunder

    A Tilray press release last week seems to have caused some dismay among Germany's drug regulators.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Elon Musk Has a Solution for the Energy Grid. And He’s Probably Right.

    Climate change and renewable power are in the news with record temperatures and wildfires in California threatening citizens with rolling blackouts.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb stock moves higher after FDA approval for its psoriasis drug

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Bristol-Myers Squibb amid FDA drug approval.

  • EV Roundup: HMC's Electrification Strides, NIO's Q2 Loss & More

    While Honda (HMC) revs up its e-mobility game by collaborating with Hanwa for the procurement of EV batteries, NIO incurs a loss of 25 cents per ADS in Q2, despite improved deliveries.

  • 3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • 3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA

    Good news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can send biotech stocks into the stratosphere. Patrick Bafuma (Mirati Therapeutics): One company that has to be champing at the bit to get FDA approval is Mirati Therapeutics, with its lead drug adagrasib.

  • Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN), Dustin Moskovitz, Has Just Spent US$350m Buying 80% More Shares

    Those following along with Asana, Inc. ( NYSE:ASAN ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by...

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best penny stocks to buy in September. If you want to skip our discussion on the current US economic situation, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September. The US equity markets have been experiencing a sell-off in the past three […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Is a Mega-Merger Between Tilray and SNDL Inevitable?

    Many businesses are struggling to grow, and pooling resources together can be the best way to increase market share and generate efficiencies. Two cannabis companies that I can definitely see crossing paths in the near future are SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Both companies are fighting for market share, and that could intensify in the future, especially as they continue to pursue acquisitions.

  • TNXP: Phase 2 Long COVID Trial Underway…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:TNXP READ THE FULL TNXP RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Phase 2 Trial of TNX-102 SL Initiated in Long COVID On August 22, 2022, Tonix (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced the initiation of the PREVAIL Phase 2 clinical trial of TNX-102 SL in patients with Long COVID ( NCT05472090 ), a heterogeneous condition that involves nociplastic pain following infection with and recovery from

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Petrobras (PBR) Is Still a Bargain Stock

    Petrobras (PBR) made it through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.