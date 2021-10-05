U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - LQID

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

CSE Symbol: LQID

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:42 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c7268.html

