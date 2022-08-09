U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - MBLM

Aug. 9, 2022
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Mobilum Technologies Inc.

CSE Symbol: MBLM

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Cease Trade Order

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

