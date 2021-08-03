U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,413.63
    +26.47 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,019.39
    +181.23 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,739.50
    +58.43 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.78
    -4.72 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.54
    -0.72 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3918
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0730
    -0.2360 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,533.07
    -1,356.95 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.62
    -4.82 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - MGRO

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: MustGrow Biologics Corp.

CSE Symbol: MGRO

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 11:58 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/03/c6041.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) have gotten crushed today, down by 13% at 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped market expectations, but investors may be fretting over a structural change to a joint venture (JV). Revenue in the second quarter was $515.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $505.4 million in sales.

  • Why Owens & Minor Stock Is Tumbling Today

    What happened Shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) were tumbling 9.5% lower as of 11:24 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The decline came after the healthcare solutions company provided its second-quarter update. So what Owens & Minor reported Q2 revenue of $2.

  • Why Kopin Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) were tumbling this morning after the company reported second-quarter results that failed to meet analysts' consensus estimates. Kopin's revenue increased 12% from the year-ago quarter to $9.9 million, but that fell short of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $11.6 million for the quarter. Additionally, the company's adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 was worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Lyft, Uber earnings on tap: Here's what to expect

    BTIG Managing Director & Digital Services Analyst Jake Fuller joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of ride hailing ahead of Uber and Lyft’s earnings reports.

  • Clorox Earnings Were So Bad the Stock Is Dropping the Most in More Than 20 Years

    (CLX) stock was tumbling after the company’s earnings fell far short of analyst expectations. Clorox reported a fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted profit of 95 cents a share, missing analyst forecasts for $1.36 a share, on sales of $1.8 billion, below expectations for $1.92 billion. It said it would earn between $540 and $5.70 in fiscal 2022, well below analyst forecasts for $7.67.

  • Wall Street Loves Steel, Here's Why You Shouldn't...at Least Right Now

    U.S. steelmakers are posting great results and their stocks have rallied. But now is not the time to jump into this sector.

  • 2 Ultra-Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Ocugen's stock price has soared by more than 260% in 2021, while the S&P 500 is up just 17%. The increase has been fueled by the hope that Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ocugen is co-developing with India's Bharat Biotech, will lead to significant revenue for the healthcare company. The good news is that results look promising -- Ocugen reported in July that phase 3 results showed Covaxin to be over 93% effective in preventing severely symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Clorox Plunges Most Since 2000 as Pandemic Boom Fades Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Clorox Co. plummeted the most in more than two decades after forecasting a decline in sales, casting doubt on Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle’s all-in gamble that the maker of disinfecting wipes and bleach would hang on to the pandemic-driven customers it picked up over the last year.The company, which also sells Glad trash bags and Kingsford charcoal, posted sales of $1.8 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, below the lowest analyst estimate. Clorox expects organic sales, w

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Surged 13.1% in July

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 13.1% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. AMD is outgrowing the industry; as it takes market share, reaches greater scale, and the data center becomes a larger part of the business, management sees further growth in margins, targeting gross margins above 50% in the long run, up from 48% last quarter.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.