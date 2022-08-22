U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,150.54
    -77.94 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,164.65
    -542.09 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,425.48
    -279.74 (-2.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.24
    -33.11 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.40
    -0.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.40
    -14.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.14 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0112 (-1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0460 (+1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4900
    +0.5600 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,312.93
    -132.57 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.21
    -2.74 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - MIN.WT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EXMGF

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Excelsior Mining Corp.

TSX Symbol: MIN.WT

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/22/c3500.html

Recommended Stories