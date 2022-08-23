U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - MMED

  • MNMD

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.

NEO Exchange Symbol : MMED

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 09:34:10 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/23/c4580.html

