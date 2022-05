IIROC Trading Halt - MMED.WT

Motley Fool

Shares of the video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had popped nearly 26% as of 1:37 p.m. ET today as excitement over a potential short squeeze rose on social media. GameStop is the pioneer of the meme-stock movement that took 2021 by storm, so the stock is heavily susceptible to big random moves up and down. Today, it looks like interest in the stock on social media is building, as short interest has risen to the highest it's been in more than a year, according to analytics company Ortex.