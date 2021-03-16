TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AF2 CAPITAL CORP. ("AF.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 11, 2021, effective at the open of market March 17, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")
[formerly Blackrock Gold Corp. ("BRC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated March 3, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening March 17, 2021, the common shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Blackrock Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining (Non-Oil & Gas) Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
122,665,739
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
BRC
(unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
09261Q107
(new)
________________________________________
BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375
Payable Date: March 31, 2021
Record Date: March 19, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: March 18, 2021:
________________________________________
FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 12, 2021, the following company name should have read as follows:
FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST
All other information remains unchanged.
________________________________________
STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Dividend per Unit: $0.0375
Payable Date: April 15, 2021
Record Date: March 31, 2021
Ex-distribution Date: March 30, 2021
________________________________________
THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. ("VERY")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
97,318,303
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
25,060,425
common shares subject to NP46-201 Escrow.
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
VERY
CUSIP Number:
88340B 10 9
Company Contact:
Kamini Hitkari, Chief Financial Officer
Company Address:
2748 Rupert Street
Vancouver, B.C.
V5M 3T7
Company Phone Number:
(855) 472-9841
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
21/03/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AF2 CAPITAL CORP. ("AF.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 22, 2021, between the Company and Stéphanie Morissette, Michel Perron, Jean-David Moore, San Kinkhat, Pierre Gervais, Robert St-Pierre and Sébastien Plouffe (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Lichen property (the "Property") composed of 238 mining claims, covering 13,280 hectares and located approximately 100 km west of the Chibougamau mining camp, in the province of Quebec.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 2,350,000 common shares and pay $20,000 in cash in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.
The Vendors will retain a net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property ranging from 1% to 2%.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 1, 2021.
BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (« BGD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 mars 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 22 février 2021, entre la société et Stéphanie Morissette, Michel Perron, Jean-David Moore, San Kinkhat, Pierre Gervais, Robert St-Pierre et Sébastien Plouffe (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans la propriété Lichen (la « propriété »), composée de 238 claims, couvrant 13 280 hectares et localisée approximativement 100 km à l'ouest du camp minier de Chibougamau, dans la province du Québec.
Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 2 350 000 actions ordinaires et effectuer un paiement de 20 000 $ en espèces afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.
Les vendeurs retiendront une redevance au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété allant de 1% à 2%.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 mars 2021.
_____________________________________________
Ely Gold Royalties Inc. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 4, 2021 between the Company, Nevada Select Royalty, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Nevada Select"), and Platoro West Inc. ("Platoro West", William Sheriff), whereby the Company acquired an additional 25% interest and 0.75% net smelter returns royalty in the Hog Ranch property located in Washoe County, Nevada (the "Property"). The Company previously acquired a 50.1% interest and 1.5% net smelter returns royalty in the Property from Platoro West in 2017.
Under the terms of the Agreement, in consideration for the acquisition of the additional interest and royalty interest the Company made a USD$275,000 cash payment and issued 1,000,000 warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into a share at a price of $0.90 per share for a four-year period.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Platoro West Inc.
Y
1,000,000 Warrants
(William Sherriff)
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2021.
________________________________________
EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 01, 2021:
Number of Shares:
20,454,546 flow-through common shares
17,500,000 non-flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.22 per flow-through common share
CDN$0.20 per non-flow-through common share
Warrants:
27,727,273 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,727,273 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.30 for a 36-month period
Number of Placees:
111 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Darwin Green
Y
20,000
C.J. Greig Holdings
Ltd. (Charles Greig)
Y
125,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,228,000
[3 placees]
Broker(s) Commission:
CDN$469,598 in cash and 2,203,353 non-transferable broker warrants payable
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Mar.15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2020:
Number of FT Units:
3,388,666 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-
Purchase Price:
$0.60 per FT Unit
Warrants:
1,694,333 whole share purchase warrants to purchase 1,694,333 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.75 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
8 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of FT Units
Steve Regoci
Y
45,000
Raymond Goldie
Y
7,000
Finder's Fee:
$105,000 cash and 175,000 Agent's Warrants payable to Qwest Investment
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 24, 2021:
Number of Shares:
6,600,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
6,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,600,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.08 for a one year period
$0.12 in the second year
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Abdul-Hamid Mumin
Y
100,000
Finder's Fee:
$17,064, plus 284,000 finder warrants, each exercisable into common share at
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated March 3, 2021 and March 8, 2021:
Number of Securities:
2,650,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per common share
Warrants:
2,650,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,650,000 shares
Warrants' Exercise Price:
$0.35 until March 12, 2022
Number of Placees:
10 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation: None
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received a cash
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 12, 2021.
________________________________________
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI") ("NUMI.WS") ("NUMI.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI") ("NUMI.WS") ("NUMI.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2020:
Number of Shares:
259,040,400 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
Warrants:
259,040,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 259,040,400 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a period of 5 years
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Finder's Fee:
32,380,050 common shares payable to B&A Wesson Pty Ltd. and C&C
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated February 8, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 1, 2021, between the Company and 9431-4036 Quebec Inc. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Carleton property (the "Property"), composed of 79 claims and located north of New Brunswick.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 200,000 common shares and pay $5,000 in cash upon signing of the Agreement. The Company shall also make further cash payments of $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 upon the completion of a positive economic assessment, upon the completion of a positive feasibility study and upon the start of commercial production respectively, in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.
The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 10, 2021.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 mars 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 1 mars 2021, entre la société et 9431-4036 Québec Inc. (le « vendeur »), une partie n'ayant pas de lien de dépendance avec la société, concernant l'option d'achat de 100% des intérêts de la propriété Carleton (la « propriété »), composée de 79 claims et localisée au nord du Nouveau-Brunswick.
Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 200 000 actions ordinaires et effectuer un paiement de 5 000 $ en espèces suite à la signature de la convention. La société devra aussi faire des paiements supplémentaires de 25 000 $, 50 000 $ et 100 000 $ suite à la complétion d'une évaluation économique positive, suite à la complétion d'une étude de faisabilité positive et suite au début de la production commerciale respectivement, afin d'acquérir 100% d'intérêt dans la propriété.
Le vendeur retiendra une royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie de 2% sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie peut être rachetée par la société pour 1 000 000 $. La société retient un droit de premier refus sur la royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie de 1% restante, détenue par le vendeur.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 mars 2021.
_______________________________
RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2020:
Number of Shares:
29,955,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per common share
Number of Placees:
40 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Number of Shares
Steven Splinter
Y
250,000
Yves Gougoux
Y
500,000
Jan Pretzel
Y
500000
Jocelyne Lafreniere
Y
500,000
Francesco Ferlaino
Y
750,000
Prakash Hariharan
Y
650,000
Finders' Fee:
Michael Sobolewski - $102,600
HB Investments & Finance AG - $49,840
Cannacord Genuity Corp. - $22,750
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
REAL LUCK GROUP LTD. ("LUCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Securities
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2021:
Number of Special Warrants:
14,150,067 special warrants (each a "Special Warrant").
Purchase Price:
$1.20 per Special Warrant
Conversion Terms:
Each Special Warrant shall be exercisable, at the option of the holder for no
In the event that a receipt for a preliminary prospectus has not been issued within
Number of Placees:
289 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider =Y /
# of Special Warrants
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
803,650
[ 14 placee(s)]
Agent's Fee:
Gravitas Securities Inc. - $1,424,382.43 cash commission, 833,663 Agent
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc. – 15,000 Agent Special Warrants;
Richardson Wealth Limited – 36,000 Agent Special Warrants;
Mackie Research Capital Corp. – 27,480 Agent Special Warrants;
Haywood Securities Inc. – 3,750 Agent Special Warrants;
Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. – 13,354 Agent Special
Acumen Capital Finance Partners Ltd. – 6,000 Agent Special Warrants;
PI Financial Corp. – 12,360 Agent Special Warrants;
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 159,000 Agent Special Warrants;
National Bank Financial Inc. – 2,400 Agent Special Warrants;
Raymond James Ltd. – 22,998 Agent Special Warrants;
Each Agent Special Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one unit of the Company (an "Agent Unit") at price per unit equal to the $1.20 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof, with each Agent Unit being comprised of one common share and one half of one non-transferable Share purchase warrant of the Issuer (each whole warrant, an "Agent Unit Warrant"). Each Agents' Unit Warrant shall be exercisable into one common share (an "Agent Unit Warrant Share") at $1.50 per Agent Unit Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof.
Each CF Fee Special Warrant shall be exercisable for one unit of the Company (the "CF Fee Units") at no additional cost. Each CF Fee Unit shall be comprised of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "CF Fee Unit Warrant"). Each CF Fee Unit Warrant shall be exercisable into one common share (a "CF Fee Unit Warrant Share") at $1.50 per CF Fee Unit Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Private Placement.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 9, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_________________________________
REAL LUCK GROUP LTD. ("LUCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Securities
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2021:
Number of Special Warrants:
687,250 special warrants (each a "Special Warrant").
Purchase Price:
$1.20 per Special Warrant
Conversion Terms:
Each Special Warrant shall be exercisable, at the option of the holder for no
In the event that a receipt for a preliminary prospectus has not been issued within
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Agent's Fee:
Gravitas Securities Inc. – 54,980 Advisor Special Warrants and 34,362 Non-
Each Advisor Special Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one unit of the Issuer (an "Advisor Unit") at a price per unit equal to the $1.20 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof, with each Advisor Unit being comprised of one common share and one half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant of the Issuer (each whole warrant, an "Advisor Unit Warrant"). Each Advisors' Unit Warrant shall be exercisable into one common share (an "Advisor Unit Warrant Share") at $1.50 per Advisor Unit Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof.
Each Non- Brokered Special Warrant shall be exercisable for one unit of the Company (the "Non-Brokered Units") at no additional cost. Each Non-Brokered Unit shall be comprised of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Non-Brokered Unit Warrant"). Each Non-Brokered Unit Warrant shall be exercisable into one common share (a "Non-Brokered Unit Warrant Share") at $1.50 per Non-Brokered Unit Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 9, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:25 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 8, 2021, between the Company and Golden Calumet Exploration Ltd. and Geotest Corporation (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the 14 claims hosting the former New Calumet Mine (the "Property") located at less than 10km north-west of Bryson, in the province of Québec.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 7,500,000 common shares in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.
The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. One hundred percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 9, 2021.
RESSOURCES SPHINX LTÉE. (« SFX »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 mars 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 8 mars 2021, entre la société et Golden Calumet Exploration Inc. et Geotest Corporation (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans les 14 claims miniers de l'ancienne mine New Calumet Mine (la « propriété »), localisée à moins de 10 km au nord-ouest de Bryson, dans la province du Québec.
Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 7 500 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.
Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 1% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cent pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 9 mars 2021.
_________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/15/c4018.html