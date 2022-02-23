U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - NGC

·1 min read
  • NGPHF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Northern Graphite Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: NGC

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:10 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c2823.html

