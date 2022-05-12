IIROC Trading Halt - NGEX
- NGXXF
VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: NGEx Minerals Ltd.
TSX-Venture Symbol: NGEX
All Issues: No
Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker
Halt Time (ET): 2:34:53 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
