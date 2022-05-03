U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,982.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,088.00
    +15.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.91
    -0.26 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0054 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.01
    -1.39 (-4.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2550
    +0.0061 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8600
    -0.3210 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,469.82
    -187.16 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.08
    -2.57 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.79
    -34.76 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - NHK.WT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MIMZF

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Nighthawk Gold Corp.

TSX Symbol: NHK.WT

All Issues: No

Reason:Pending Closing

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c3330.html

Recommended Stories