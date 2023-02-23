IIROC Trading Halt - NIF.UN

MarketWatch

If you’re on the hunt for a safe place to park your money with a guaranteed return of sometimes 4% or more, you may want to consider a certificate of deposit. Also known as a CD, this savings vehicle pays a fixed interest rate for a set period of time. While earning that interest rate may sound appealing, it’s important to note that CDs effectively tie your money up for anywhere from a few months to several years, and withdrawing cash from one before it matures can result in a cumbersome penalty fee.