IIROC Trading Halt - NINE

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

CSE Symbol: NINE

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:03 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c9189.html

