IIROC Trading Halt - NIR
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- NIR.V
VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues remain halted by IIROC:
Company: Noble Iron Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: NIR
Further to TSXV Notice Dated 2022-04-12
Reason: Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).
Halt Time (ET): 2022-04-12 @ 7:53
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/18/c0166.html