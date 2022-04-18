U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - NIR

·1 min read
  NIR.V

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues remain halted by IIROC:

Company: Noble Iron Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NIR

Further to TSXV Notice Dated 2022-04-12

Reason: Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).

Halt Time (ET): 2022-04-12 @ 7:53

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/18/c0166.html

