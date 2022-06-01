U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - NIRV

  • NIRV.CN

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

CSE Symbol: NIRV

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 2:11 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

