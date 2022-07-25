IIROC Trading Halt - NSG

CNW Group

Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce all of the resolutions put to holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the reconvened annual and special meeting held virtually today (the "Meeting") were passed. The Meeting was originally held on July 21, 2022, and was adjourned, without any business being considered, due to a lack of quorum. Under the by-laws of the Company and the interim order granted by the C