IIROC Trading Halt - NUR
- NRRWF
VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Nuran Wireless Inc.
CSE Symbol: NUR
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Cease Trade Order
Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
