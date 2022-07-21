U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.17
    +20.27 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,853.64
    -21.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,010.88
    +113.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.49
    -11.46 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.97
    -2.91 (-2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.30
    +12.10 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9340
    -0.1020 (-3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7950
    -0.4450 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,899.75
    -714.65 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.48
    +8.52 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - NUR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NRRWF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Nuran Wireless Inc.

CSE Symbol: NUR

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:30 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/21/c9398.html

Recommended Stories