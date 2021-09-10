IIROC Trading Halt - NVT

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Nortec Minerals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NVT

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:34

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/10/c3613.html

