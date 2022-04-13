IIROC Trading Halt - NWC

Motley Fool

When you're looking for high-yielding dividend stocks, there's always the danger of getting too far into risky territory and ending up with a payout that gets cut or stopped entirely. A couple of the top ones worth considering today are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM). Walgreens isn't quite in that category just yet, but with a streak of 46 straight years, it looks like a sure thing for the company to get there later this decade.