IIROC Trading Halt - OEG.H

TipRanks

This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict