IIROC Trading Halt - OTSO.H

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Otso Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: OTSO.H

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Cease Trade Order

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

