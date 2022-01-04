IIROC Trading Halt - PCAA.P

Motley Fool

Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.